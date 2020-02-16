Onaway wins fifth district title, host regionals Feb. 19

Onaway won its fifth team district championship with a strong performance against Rogers City to claim the trophy. The final score in the dual was 49-21.

The Cardinal wrestlers brought a level of intensity Wednesday that could not be matched by the opposition.

It helped to be in front of the hometown fans, although Rogers City was well-represented, but the key factor was the Cards having everyone healthy.

Onaway coach Mark Grant was able to bring a full line up to the postseason party.

“We have not had our full team on the mat since opening night,” said Grant. “We got sick guys better. We got hurt guys healed and we are as ready as we are going to be right now.”

Onaway soundly defeated Pellston in the district semifinal, 69-9.

“This is what we could have been doing all year, in my opinion,” added Grant.

The district win gave Onaway the team regional tournament back on the home mats next Wednesday. The program has won back-to-back team regionals.

The Hurons knocked off Charlevoix in the other semifinal match and advanced with a 48-30 win.

