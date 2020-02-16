Cheryl Lynn Waldie, 74, of Cheboygan, formerly of Onaway, died at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Mount Clemens September 29, 1945, Cheryl was the eldest child of Edward and Beatrice (Miller) Baumgarten. She was raised in New Baltimore and graduated from Anchor Bay High School in 1962. After living in the Detroit area and Florida, Cheryl moved to Onaway in 1983 to be closer to her family. Cheryl worked as a bookkeeper for Don Woiderski in Cheboygan and was a member of the Cheboygan Moose Lodge.

Social, outgoing, and fun-loving, Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was close with her siblings and loved her nieces and nephews. She especially loved babies and seemed to always be knitting a baby blanket for a niece, nephew or friend. An avid reader, Cheryl loved a good crime story as well as watching investigation discovery, crime, and detective television shows and movies. She was a sports’ enthusiast, a great fan of the Detroit Red Wings, and loved watching football on Sunday afternoons. A pool player and golfer, Cheryl had a great shot on the pool table as well as on the golf course. She truly had a zest for life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving Cheryl are her sisters, Cindy Woiderski and Becky Baumgarten, both of Cheboygan; a brother, Edward “Bud

dy” (Kathy) Baumgarten of Onaway; a nephew, Brian (Becca) Baumgarten and their son, Baker; and nieces, Jennifer (Kevin) Vaughan, Christiane (Dan) Gibbons and their daughters, Savannah, Juliana and Alexandra, Jessica Baumgarten (Sean) and their children, Xander, Jakob, Devon and Cammie, and Brittany (Justin) Warner and their daughter, Gracelynn.Cheryl also leaves her faithful companion who was dear to her heart, her cockapoo, Teddy.Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Scott Woiderski.

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, February 14, from 4 – 7 p.m. There will not be a funeral service. Cheryl’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Cheryl to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721.