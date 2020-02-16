Norvel Arthur Koss, 85, of Alpena passed away February 10, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He was born August 28, 1934 in Detroit to Stanley and Esther (Green) Koss.

Mr. Koss is survived by his wife, Pat; six children, Gene (Kathy) Koss of Alpena, Lynn (Gary) Wozniak of Florida, Gail (Don) Brado of Lachine, Joseph (Kim) Koss of Brownstown, Ann (Russ) McCann of Arizona and Mi

chael Koss of Romulus; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet (Dominic) Krajniak, Karen (Tony) Roznowski and Edna (Bob) Haller; a brother, Wayne Koss; and two sisters-in-law, Vivian Koss and Evelyn Green.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, February 13) from 5-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of his Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Norvel Koss. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.