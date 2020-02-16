Patricia “Pat” Ann Hartley-Kreska

Patricia "Pat" Ann Hartley-Kreska, 87, of Millersburg passed away at the Medilodge Nursing Facility February 6, 2020. Pat was born January 21, 1933 in Alpena to Dewey and Florence (Stahl) Hartley of Millersburg. She was the eldest of six children. She spent her life teaching elementary and middle school, exploring the outdoors, gardening and rescuing dogs. She is survived by a sister, Storm (Hartley) McNall, of Onaway; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pat will be buried alongside of her Husband, Stanley Kreska in Bay City.

Friends may visit at the North Country Baptist Church in Millersburg, Monday, February 17, from 10 a.m. until time of her memorial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Brabson officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local humane society or your local American Cancer Society in Pat’s memory.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.