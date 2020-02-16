Thrilling time is had at Academy Awards for Heidemann

by Mary Ann Heidemann–Staff Writer

Charlotte Heidemann filed an exclusive report Monday afternoon with the Advance as she waited to board her flight home to Rogers City from a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles and the 2020 Academy Awards. “It was magnificent,” said Charlotte. “We could see all the stars from our seats. Everyone was dressed to the nines.”

Heidemann and her daughter Kim Adams, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts member who scored the Oscar tickets in the annual Academy member ticket lottery, looked pretty glamorous themselves, posing in their beautiful gowns in front of a huge cutout of Oscar (see the accompanying photo). “It was fun to play dress-up,” said Adams. In the spirit of the evening, the intrepid pair hired a limo for their ride to the Dolby Theatre. Heidemann reported, “When we drove up, they swept open the limo doors and announced, “Welcome to the Academy Awards!”

The afternoon before the big event, Heidemann attended a luncheon for all the Oscar-nominated film editors, including Michael McCusker, who ultimately took home an Oscar for editing the film “Ford v Ferrari.” After lunch, the editors answered questions on how and why they made their film editing decisions, a discussion Heidemann found fascinating.

The winner in the best animated short film category was “Hair Love,” by Karen Rupert Toliver and Matthew Cherry. It was one of the films Heidemann and Adams had previewed together over the Christmas holidays, while visiting The Walt Disney Family Museum theater at San Francisco’s Presidio. Heidemann actually got to hold Toliver’s Oscar after the awards ceremony (see photo).

The only disappointment of the evening happened on the way in. In prior years, the big stars could be seen on the red carpet from the second entrance where non-nominees were instructed to arrive. “For some reason they erected a wall this year to block the view between the two entryways,” said Heidemann. “They had some unhappy people on their hands.”

Things cheered up at the start of the event itself, when Steve Martin and Chris Rock helped warm up the crowd with a comedy routine. “I just love Steve Martin,” gushed Heidemann. According to Adams, throughout the evening, “We kept looking at each other, saying: We’re here!” In an appropriately fairy-tale ending, the two returned to their lodgings at The Dream Hotel (yes, the hotel’s actual name) just as the clock struck midnight.

Overall, Heidemann was more than a little dazzled by her once-in-a-lifetime adventure. “All that energy was really something,” she said, rushing off to catch her plane home.