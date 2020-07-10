Possible COVID‐19 Public Exposure at Alpena Regional Airport

shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste

physician first for testing. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call District Health Department No. 4 at 1-800-221-0294.

Dr. Meyerson, DHD4 Medical Director shared, “if you are sick, stay home. If you get tested, please do not go out in public until you have your results. If you are not sick and choose to visit our local businesses be aware that some people who test positive for COVID-19 have no symptoms, and we need to continue following masking, handwashing, and social distancing guidelines.”

Any individual with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can and should get tested. Testing is also available for anyone who feels they need a test for other reasons. Please contact your primary care physician or visit https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912- 531745–,00.html to find a testing site near you. If you need support during this time, call 211 for information regarding local resources.