Possible COVID‐19 Public Exposure at Alpena Regional Airport
JULY 10, 2020–This from District Health Department No. 4:
District Health Department No. 4 wants to make the public aware of a location that may have allowed for possible exposure to COVID-19. Occasionally during contact tracing, we are unable to identify all potential close contacts and therefore share information about potential exposure at a public location. In this instance, we have identified the following potential exposure to report as a result of case investigations:
- A resident who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Alpena Regional Airport on July 3, 2020. Passengers on Delta Air flight number DL4252 from Detroit to Alpena are asked to monitor for symptoms and notify their local health department if they need support or guidance.
- Both the airline and the airport have been notified and will follow their agency’s COVID-19 response plan.
Individuals that flew on the airline flight above, should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result of a potential exposure to COVID-19 should keep away from others as much as possible and limit travel. If you do choose to be tested, you should wait at least 5 days after exposure to do so, and self-isolate until results have returned. If you have questions about testing or about your potential exposure, please call the health department at 1-800-221-0294.
Self-Monitoring includes:
- Monitoring for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include fever, cough,
shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste
and smell, and diarrhea.
- If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care
physician first for testing. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call District Health Department No. 4 at 1-800-221-0294.
Dr. Meyerson, DHD4 Medical Director shared, “if you are sick, stay home. If you get tested, please do not go out in public until you have your results. If you are not sick and choose to visit our local businesses be aware that some people who test positive for COVID-19 have no symptoms, and we need to continue following masking, handwashing, and social distancing guidelines.”
Any individual with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can and should get tested. Testing is also available for anyone who feels they need a test for other reasons. Please contact your primary care physician or visit https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912- 531745–,00.html to find a testing site near you. If you need support during this time, call 211 for information regarding local resources.