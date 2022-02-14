MiKaela Bannon is the first Miss Michigan Volunteer

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

It is official Rogers City’s Mikaela Bannon is the new Miss Michigan Volunteer and will represent the state in the national pageant in May.

In a coronation event Sunday at the Hentkowski Funeral Home, Bannon accepted her new title.

The Miss Volunteer America was formed by a group in Tennessee in 2020 as an alternative national pageant. The pageant is a “nationwide, service-orientated program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities.”

This is the first year of the pageant, with the finals set for May 7 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee, with preliminary events the week leading up to the finals. The contestants will compete in five areas of competition including lifestyle and fitness, a 12-minute private interview (the largest portion of a contestant’s score), evening gown, onstage question and talent.

“It truly shows that no matter where you come from, or who you are or what you want to do with your life, you truly can do anything you set your mind to. I don’t have the opportunities or tools a lot of girls from downstate have. I guess when you are passionate and you really love something it shines through,” Mikaela said.

She has known about the selection for a few weeks, but is still letting the honor sink in.

“I feel like I am waiting for it to hit me. I feel like I have so much to be proud of, coming from Rogers City and being able to represent such a small town. It is so cool. People will say you are representing a whole state, but the fact that I feel like I have my entire hometown on my back is a big sense of pride.”

Her platform is in support of Liberty Dream (libertysdreamrescue.com), a local organization promoting the saving of rescue animals.

“It was started by Nancy Tulgestka, who has done so much for our hometown. I want to give it a national platform because I think they do amazing things not only for animals but for the people who are rescuing these animals,” she said.

For her talent presentation in the May 7 pageant, she will be dancing on pointe to the theme from “Pirates of the Caribbean, Curse of the Black Pearl,” a routine she has perfected for other pageants.

Mikaela is the daughter of Missy and Bill Bannon of Rogers City. She is attending Northern Michigan University in Marquette studying medical esthetic science/cosmetology.

(More details in this week’s Advance)