Final look at the candidates less than a week before votes are counted

The long, drawn out lead up to Tuesday’s general election is heading down the stretch with only days remaining, and by this time next week, the person who will serve in the White House for the next four years may come into to focus.

Will it be former Republican (R) President Donald J. Trump or Democratic Vice President (D) Kamala D. Harris in the presidential race? There are one of six other candidates running in other parties or with no party affiliation (NPA).

Following an exhaustive election cycle, there will be one guarantee in regard to the race for president: one side will be very unhappy with the results in a country clearly divided by the issues of the day.

The mainstream candidates for U.S. senator are Mike Rogers (R) and Elissa Slotkin (D); and U.S. Rep District 1, Jack Bergman (R) and Callie Barr (D).

On the local front, the races on the front burner are for probate judge, sheriff and county clerk, along with the contested seats on the Presque Isle County Board of Commissioners, city of Rogers City, Rogers City Area Schools (RCAS) board of education, as well as the overloaded ballot for the positions on the Onaway Area Community Schools’ (OACS’) board of education.

There are also a sprinkling of write-in candidates trying to beat the odds. Those names will appear later in this preview article.

For probate judge, a nonpartisan position, it’s James L. Gilbert of Onaway and Kimberly Gildner of Presque Isle are the running to replace the retiring Probate Judge Erik J. Stone on the bench, who is being forced out because no judicial candidates in Michigan can be 70 years of age.

Incumbent sheriff Joe Brewbaker (R) faces a challenge from former Onaway Police Department chief James Gibson (D).

Incumbent county Ann Marie Main (D) is seeking re-election, but is being opposed by former deputy clerk Darrin Darga (R).

Zakary McLennan edged out current prosecutor Ken Radzibon during the August primary. His name and the rest of the uncontested county department heads will still appear on the ballot: Valerie Sue Peacock (D), treasurer; Vicky L. Kowalewsky (R), register of deeds; Robert G. Macomber (R), drain commissioner; and Norman L. Quaine Jr. (R), surveyor.

Also, pencil in Joe Libby (R) as the next county commissioner in District 4, as there were no challengers for a seat that will be vacated by Wayne Saile Jr.

The rest of the commissioner races are as follows:

District 1: incumbent Clifford C. Tollini (R) vs. former commissioner Wayne Vermilya (D).

District 2: incumbent Mary Ann Heidemann (NPA) vs. Robert Brietztke (R).

District 5: incumbent John Chappa (D) vs. Robert V. Crook (R).

District 3: Tony J. Ford (NPA) vs. Robin Hughes (NPA).

In the city of Rogers City, registered voters will choose two between three candidates: incumbents Larry Fuhrman and Gary A. Nowak, as well as Brittany VanderWall.

The city of Onaway has Arthur Nash and David Trafelet running for two positions on the Onaway City Commission, so no drama at Onaway City Hall these days.

That’s not the case up the road at OACS, with 14 candidates, including a recall to be decided. There are eight candidates seeking three, six-year terms and are as follows: incumbents Lorrie Kowalski, and James Rieger, and newcomers Kathleen Christian, James Gibson, John Kaszonyi, Tom Moran, Stacey Porter and Taed T.A. Price.

Votes will decide a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2028 between incumbent Jeremy Veal and Joe Bonnard, who was appointed a few months ago.

Seeking another partial term ending Dec. 31, 2026 are incumbent Annette L. Porter and Sheri LaFave.

And in the matter of the recall, it’s between John K. Palmer, the sitting school board member, and Lain Veihl. The top vote getter will serve until Dec. 31, 2026.

For RCAS school board, it’s president the Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Zurakowski and vice president Diane Schultz both being challenged by newcomer Darin Rabeau. Voters will need to choose two.

Running for four seats on the Posen Consolidated Schools board of education are incumbents Jesse James Chappa and Brian Konieczny, along with newcomers Miranda Purol and Angela Szatkowski. However, Mike Romanowski has tossed his hat in as a write-in.

In contested races at the township level:

In Allis Township, Marisue Moreau (NPA) and David Schmoldt (NPA) are vying for votes for treasurer.

In Case Township, Lisa Pochmara (NPA) and Tyler Tollini (NPA) square off for supervisor and Danielle Chapman (NPA) and Chuck Lewis (NPA) are going head-to-head for Case Township treasurer.

In Presque Isle Township, Mary O’Neill (D), Mark J. Devers (NPA) and Lyn Loheed (NPA) are seeking a trustee seat, but so is write-in candidate Larry Fields. Voters will only be selecting two.

The village of Posen has plenty of candidates to choose from with five running for three trustee seats and are as follows: Audrey G. Andrzejewski, James Bruski, David Kamysiak, Loretta Wozniak and Simon Zolnierek. John Ataman would like to return as president, and his name will be on the ballot, but will have to fend off write-in challenger, Brian Adams.

State Rep. 106th District incumbent Cam Cavitt (R) of Cheboygan is seeking another term and is opposed by Trina Borenstein (D) of Alcona County.

If voters are not taking advantage of early polling locations or absentee ballots, regular voting precincts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.