Heidemann to perform one-man show taking audience on a journey through time and emotions

Rogers City Community Theatre will present the one-man show “Underneath the Lintel,” by Glen Berger, for two weekends, Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-3 Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Rogers Theater.

Karl W. Heidemann plays the role of an eccentric librarian who discovers a weather-beaten book in the return bin, shockingly more than 100 years overdue. A clue scribbled in the margin of the book, and an unclaimed dry-cleaning ticket sets off an adventure that takes him around the world and 2,000 years into the past. He tries to solve the mystery of the identify of the patron who only signed the checkout slip as “A.”

While on this emotional quest, he experiences memories of love and loss.

Reviewers have called the play a mystery about understanding life and one that takes the audience on an extraordinary journey in a one-man show disguised as a lecture.

The play is described as part detective story, part spiritual quest, part 19th-century travel guide but one that is certain to entertain. Heidemann is directed by his daughter Heather Heidemann Nordenbrock, who, like her father, is a veteran performer on both the local stage and other locations.

“This is a play that uses humor and mystery in a way that makes us think about the ephemeral nature of life and the possibilities and opportunities it offers, if we let ourselves,” Nordenbrock said. “I have truly enjoyed working on this play with my dad. It’s the type of theatre we both enjoy; it makes you laugh, it makes you cry, and it makes you think, all while enjoying the journey of the production.”

Tickets are $15.45 for adults and $7.05 for students if paying with credit card and are available in advance at rcct.ludus.com or at the box office starting one hour prior to showtime. Cash price at the door is $14 for adults and $6 for students.