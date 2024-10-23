Jack Rogers, 90, of Onaway, passed away in Cheboygan, very peacefully, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Born in Southfield August 14, 1934, he was the second of three sons born to Hugh and Elizabeth (Collins) Rogers.

During Jack’s formative years, he quickly developed a love of the outdoors and sports, which would continue throughout his life. Known for being a man with a strong faith in God, one of Jack’s well-used phrases was, “Take what the good Lord gives us.” He said this often, for both good and bad things that happen in life. Jack was baptized at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway where he was a longtime member and was active in many church activities. He was also known as a man who could be counted on for helping others, whatever the need. A good friend to many, Jack was a blessing to those in his life.

Jack attended Highland Park Schools where he finished the 11th grade and then went to work. As a “Jack”-of-all-trades, he had experience in many jobs throughout his life with one of his first jobs being at the dye mill in Detroit. During this time, he made summer trips “up north” to Onaway where he met the love of his life, Marvel Ballard. They married August 15, 1953. It was also during this time that Jack would try out as a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and while he was given the opportunity to play, he recognized it would not be an ideal situation for his wife and future family.

Just a year after his marriage to Marvel, Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army. With his faithful wife, Marvel, at his side, they lived at several Army bases, including Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Based on Jack’s knowledge and capabilities he was deemed fit for the role of helicopter mechanic. It was a job he took pride in with many great stories to tell. He enjoyed this time and made many wonderful friends and memories.

Following his discharge from the Army, Jack and Marvel moved back to Michigan. They made their home in Brighton for several years where Jack worked as a carpenter. In 1970, they decided to move back to their “roots” in northern Michigan. Here their prayers for starting a family were finally answered and within a year, their first daughter, Lee Ann, was born, followed by daughters, Sally and then Becky.

Living in Onaway brought many new opportunities including running dairy production on their farm. Between taking care of cows and riding horses, Jack, Marvel and their girls enjoyed all aspects of farm life. They would have cattle on the farm until 1987. Soon after moving north, Jack also began working for Presque Isle Electric as a ground crewman. Between maintaining the property and assisting the linemen, Jack thoroughly enjoyed his work until his retirement in 1995.

Through his years of living in Onaway, Jack came to be known by many names: Jackie, Rogers, Dad and coach. He assisted both Charlie Schaar and Fred Elowsky in the basketball gym and was a familiar face to many Cardinals. However, Coach Jack will best be remembered for taking his baseball skills to the Onaway Cardinals’ baseball team. Many alumni remember not only the baseball tips and tricks he taught them, but the life lessons he shared as well. He left quite an impression on many young people.

Once retired, Jack was able to dedicate more time to his favorite activities. An avid fisherman, he spent much of springtime on the banks of the Black and Milligan rivers, as well as ice fishing in the winter. He enjoyed hunting deer on his property in the fall and hunting morel mushrooms each spring. Jack was famous for the impressive garden he grew each summer. He knew the exact timing for the best yield for corn, potatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, zucchini and much more. It was no small hobby garden either, taking up nearly a full acre of land. Jack’s enormous garden was no small task as it took a lot of time and work, as well as Jack’s ingenious methods to keep deer and rabbits from stealing his harvest. Jack, however, wouldn’t have it any other way. He loved riding his John Deere tractor and getting outside to enjoy God’s glorious Earth. Jack was known for generously giving his homegrown produce to whoever needed it and was happy to share with family, friends and neighbors.

Later in his life, Jack would come to be known by some new names including Papa Jack, Grandpa Rogers, and Grandpa Chickens, due to the chickens he kept that his grandkids loved. With only God above them, Jack loved his family more than anything. He loved his daughters, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with them. Jack and Marvel enjoyed watching their kids and grandkids participate in sports, especially baseball, softball, volleyball, and basketball. Their grandchildren greatly enjoyed visiting the farm for berry picking, golf cart rides and watching the Detroit Tig

ers play baseball.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Elizabeth Rogers; brothers, Ken (Jessie) and Bob (Sandy) Rogers; and his beloved wife, Marvel.

He leaves his three daughters, Lee Ann (Tom) Albrecht, Sally (Todd) Friday, and Rebecca (John) Sellke, all of Onaway; nine grandchildren, Travis (Lauren) Perry, Andrew (Jasmine) Perry, Cody Neelis, Mallorie Neelis, Tyler (Stephanie) Thornton, Katelyn (Jesse) London, Lindsey Friday, Carmen Sellke and Jacqueline Sellke; as well as great-grandchildren, Khloe, Cooper, Ezra, Jasper and Easton.

There was a memorial service held Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Jack’s final resting place was in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jack to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.