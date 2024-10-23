John “Steve” S. Calabrese Jr., 76, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully October 19, 2024, due to complications from cancer.

Steve was born February 28, 1948, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to John S. and Effie B. (King) Calabrese. After graduating from Shenango High School in New Castle, Steve enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968, and proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1972.

After military service, Steve attended Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, and then went to work for Adobe Mining of Grove City, Pennsylvania, where he was involved with blasting operations for mining and highway construction throughout Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

Steve became a proud father to his three children, Nathan M. Calabrese, Stefani M. Calabrese and Christina Jo “CJ” Calabrese.

Steve took a position with Austin Powder Company in the early 1990s, and after a brief period in northwest Ohio, he relocated to Rogers City, and was assigned the assistant manager of Austin Powder’s Rogers City plant.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Steve acclimated quickly and fell in love with northern Michigan. He spent his leisure time hunting, fishing, playing golf, bowling, traveling throughout the area, and passing time with his friends and family.

Steve was an avid sports’ fan, and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Penn State. While baseball and football were his favorite sports, he would watch nearly any sport at any time.

Steve eventually took over as the general manager of Austin Powder’s Rogers City plant, managing operations and blasting contracts with multiple quarries throughout northern Michigan. He held this position until he decided to retire.

In his retirement, Steve enjoyed his time by remaining active with his outdoors hobbies, frequenting Kortman’s restaurant and spending time with his friends.

Steve is survived by his son, Nathan Calabrese (Mickey Ribar) of Valparaiso, Indiana; daughter, Stefani Calabrese-Davidson (Eric) of Salem, Ohio; daughter, Christina “CJ” Calabrese of Phoenix, Arizona; and grandchildren, Jai

den, Darien, Soa, David, Bella and Brixton.

Friends are encouraged to please attend a Celebration of Life and a veterans’ memorial service by the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607, at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City.

The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers to please consider a donation in Steve’s name to the Rogers City schools’ Sports Boosters.

