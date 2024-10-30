Kathylleene Mary Cochill

Kathylleene Mary Cochill, 79, of Ocqueoc passed away at Medilodge in Rogers City October 23, 2024. She was born April 17, 1945 in Detroit to Harvey and Virginia (Hickens) Robin. She is survived by two daughters, Kristen Peters of Posen and Heather (Ted) Peters of Afton; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

A private family gathering will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cochill family for a charity to be selected later.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.