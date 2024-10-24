Many candidates for seats on Onaway school board of education

(Editor’s note: The print version of this story contained an incorrect photo of a candidate. This updated story has all of the candidates identified correctly)

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

There was a time not long ago when it was difficult to get someone to serve on the Onaway Area Community Schools (OACS) board of education.

Those days are long gone with much more interest in serving in Onaway, for many different reasons. Some believe the district is headed in the right direction, while others strongly disagree. The community is divided on several issues and so are the 14 candidates.

Voters will be deciding on three, full terms and three partials, including the recall of a sitting member.

Candidates running for three, six-year terms include Kathleen Christian, James Gibson, John Kaszonyi, Lorrie Kowalski, Tom Moran, Stacey Porter, Taed T.A. Price and James Rieger. All were asked background information and why they are running. Candidates will be listed alphabetically.

Kathleen Christian was born in Livonia and graduated

from Churchill High School. She has one child and two grandchildren. She worked at Ford Wixom for 20 years until the plant closed and then transferred to Livonia Transmission, where she retired after 31 years.

“I’m running for school board because since COVID (novel coronavirus) I’ve watched the steady erosion of parental rights and government agendas parade as education. Michigan is ranked at 41 out of 50 states educationally. I’d like to see an improved/expanded skilled trades and school to work opportunities for Onaway students.”

James Gibson is originally from Battle Creek. He has an associate degree, served 16 years in the Navy, 30 years law enforcement/firefighter, including 14 years as Onaway chief of police. He has been married to Connie Szymoniak for 25 years and has, three stepsons, eight grandchildren, a son and a daughter.

“To give voters a choice to help end the chaos and restore calm and common sense. The entire board needs to be reset, the voters have an opportunity to do just that. In the end it is the will of the people and if they truly want change or more of the same.”

John Kaszonyi was born in Niles, Ohio. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mt. Union College, Master of Education from Bowling Green State University: and superintendent’s degree from Ashland University. He has taught and been an administrator at all levels Sandusky City Schools in Ohio over 30 years. He is married to Viki Kaszonyi and they have six children.

“My desire stems from my lifelong love for education. My 30-plus years as an educator and administrator have given me a great deal of knowledge at all levels. I wish to see Onaway schools continue to thrive…adding trades, life skills, and personal finance. Our HVAC (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning) system needs upgrading to provide a clean, healthier environment for our students and staff. We also need to improve staffing for counseling and mental health services.”

Lorrie Kowalski was born in Onaway and has lived in Onaway for more than 50 years. She attended Ferris State College receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is a substitute teacher.

“I am running to give every child the chance to be a successful citizen by giving them a great education. Following policy allows each student to have equal opportunities to achieve their goals: preparing students for life.”

Tom Moran was born in the Cheboygan hospital while his parents and most siblings lived in a rented a home in Tower. His family moved to Onaway, and he attended school there from K-12. His highest level of education is the diploma he received in 1978 at Onaway High School (OHS). He began his welding career in the shop class of that school and continued it to this day.

“In essence, I want to serve the school and community that has served me well. I look back at the greats of the past and strive to bring a measure of that today, along with some of the new. Terry Materna, Virgil Freel, Sharon Lyon devoted a substantial portion of their lives to that school board and brought a measure of stability that we only now realize the value of.”

Stacey Porter was born and raised in Onaway. She graduated from OHS in 2004. She has lived here most of her life and has two sons, Seann(20) and Braxton(16). She comes from a large family of 16 siblings.

“Over the past two years, I have seen a major lack in accountability. It seemed, as if no matter what was done wrong or brought to the board’s attention, it was for whatever reason overlooked or brushed under the rug. Members were never held responsible for their actions. I hope to show the community that we as board members hold each other to the same set of standards and expected behaviors as we do our staff and students.”

Taed T. A. Price moved to Onaway in 2001 where he graduated as 2004 salutatorian. He has worked for Presque Isle Electric and Gas Cooperative for 20 years, currently as an IT (information technology) specialist. He’s also a trustee and liturgist at Onaway United Methodist Church. Price is a volunteer in academics, arts, and sports at Onaway schools, where his daughter is a fourth grader.

“This school and community made me who I am today. I want to ensure policies remain student-focused; opportunities in trades, arts, sciences and business are available; discrimination of all kinds is addressed properly; teachers and staff are supported; and families have clear access to school and class information.”

James Rieger is lifelong resident of Millersburg. He graduated from OHS in 1991 and then went to Great Lakes Maritime Academy and received a degree in engineering. He has been married to Julie for 27 years and they have a son who will graduate this year from OHS.

“I want to continue my service on the school board to keep the forward momentum going. We have made a lot of good positive changes in the last few months and believe the students and staff will benefit greatly in the future.”

***. ***. ***

Running head-to-head for a partial term ending in 2026 are Sheri LaFave and Annette Porter.

Sheri LaFave was born in 1965 at Russell Memorial Hospital in Onaway. She attended OACS from kindergarten through graduation in 1983 graduation. She has been a public relations professional for more than two decades. She admits to being devoted to her roles as mother, grandmother, and community volunteer, driven by faith to nurture tomorrow’s leaders.

“As a community member of 59 years, I’m running for school board to transform lives through quality education. My vision encompasses individualized learning, teacher support, and active community engagement. My key priorities include academic excellence, teacher development, fiscal responsibility, community partnerships, and student well-being. Together, we can empower every student to reach their potential.”

Annette L. Porter was born in Warren, grew up in East Detroit until age 16 when she relocated to Onaway and graduated. She has been employed for 10 years as a probation officer and a court coordinator for a veterans’ treatment court. She has been married to her husband, Tim, for 31 years. The couple have 13 children, five of whom are enrolled in Onaway Schools.

“I currently sit on the school board and would like to continue doing so to aid in seeing that all students receive a safe and quality education.”

***. ***. ***

On the ticket, vying for the partial term ending in 2028 that was held by Erin Chaskey until a few months ago are Jeremy Veal and Joe Bonnard.

Joe Bonnard graduated OHS in 1991 and is a lifelong resident of Onaway.

“Over the past 15 years or so I’ve seen a decline in academics and attendance at my school and would like to get it back on track. One thing I’d like to see is trades offered as electives to prepare students for real world careers. I’m looking forward to serving the community to prepare students for a great future.”

Jeremy Veal has lived in the Onaway area for 30 years, graduating from OHS in 2002. He has coached Onaway middle school boys’ basketball for six years. He has four children. Jeremy and his wife, Crystal, have been very active in the OACS programs for several years.

“OACS helped me become the person I am today. I love my community and want to be able to give back and continue to mentor youth, while serving on the board, doing what I can to make our school great and a place children, staff and administration want to be part of.”

***. ***. ***

Then, there is a second race for a partial term ending in 2026 the subject of a recall. The top vote getter between John Palmer, the target of the recall, and Lain Veihl, will continue on the board.

John K. Palmer was born in Onaway and has lived here most of his life. He graduated from OHS and has attended several technical schools and obtained several certifications.

“I want to remain on this school board so that I may represent the voice of this district and keep our school going in a positive direction.”

Lain Veihl was born in Cheboygan and has lived in Onaway for his entire 32 years. He attended North Central Michigan College and received a certificate of paramedicine. He has been serving northern Michigan as a paramedic and first responder for 12 years. He recently married his wife Isobel. The couple is raising a daughter who attends OACS.

“I am running for school board to represent my daughter. I want her to have a clean, warm and productive environment to learn in. That means investing in our infrastructure, staff and teachers. It also means working for positive outcomes with all members of the board and communicating clearly and effectively with the community, something I believe I’m best suited for.”