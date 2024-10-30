Marjorie “Margie” Beth Pregitzer, 75, of Onaway, died Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at Nash Manor in Onaway. One of eight children born to Victor and Helen (Counter) Pregitzer, Margie was born in Detroit August 5, 1949. In 1963, when she was 14 years old, Marjorie’s family moved from Garden City to Onaway where she graduated in 1968 from Onaway High School. Passionate about music, Marjorie played saxophone in the Onaway High School band under the direction of her uncle, Karan Pregitzer. She later took up playing the acoustic guitar and loved to sing. She enjoyed listening to music, particularly music from the 1960s, including tunes from one of her favorite bands, The Beatles. Through the years she developed a love for country music as well.

Marjorie worked in food service at the United Auto Workers (UAW) Education Center for 16 years. She enjoyed the friends she had at the UAW and enjoyed being able to work with her sister and mother. Devoted to her Christian faith she was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Onaway and belonged to the Moose Lodge in Cheboygan.

Some may not realize that Marjorie had a bit of an adventurous spirit. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, snowmobiling and deer hunting. Close with her family, Marjorie loved family reunions and spending time with those she loved. She and her mother often went for dinner at Big Boy or the Family House Restaurant in Cheboygan and she regularly joined her father for coffee at the B & C Coffee Shop in Onaway. Margie loved day trips with her sisters for shopping, going out to lunch, visiting the casino or attending concerts. The Fourth of July Celebration in Onaway was one of Marjorie’s favorites where she was able to visit with old friends and more importantly, gather with her siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews on “Pregitzer’s Corner” to watch the parade.

Marjorie had a tender place in her heart for animals. She adored her yellow lab, Old Yeller, who went everywhere with her, which was quite evident by the

dog hair covering the seats in Margie’s car! Not bothered by Old Yeller’s hair, she was simply happy to have her faithful four-legged companion with her as much as possible.

Marjorie is survived by her sisters, Marilyn (Don) Jana of Cheboygan and Karen Ryan of Houston, Texas; brothers, George (Pam) Pregitzer of Westland, Bill (Sue) Pregitzer of Livonia, Richard (Marjorie) Pregitzer of Thousand Oaks, California and Ed (Terri) Pregitzer of Indian River; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Eric.

Marjorie’s family received friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday, October 27, until the funeral service began. Elder Thelma Curtis officiated. Margie’s final resting place will be with her mother at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Marjorie to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.