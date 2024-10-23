Richard “Rick” Michael Gronczewski, 74, of Presque Isle passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena October 21, 2024.

He was born in Detroit to Richard and Theresa (Piper) Gronczewski November 4, 1949.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; five children, Richard (Samantha) Gronczewski of Georgia, Dawn Carroll of Inkster, Beth (Scott) Pawloski of Lachine, Earl (Aleecia) Dickson of Ypsilanti and Katherine (Randy) Kirtey of Westland; seven

grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Dennis (Deb) Gronczewski, Ken (Cheryl) Gronczewski, Kathy (Ray) Golata and Carol (Larry) Respondic.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, October 28, from 3-8 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing memories at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday at St. Dominic Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church in memory of Rick Gronczewski. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.