Cards and Huskies in district championship game

Onaway will look to move on to the regional round with a win over Atlanta in the district volleyball championship game. The Cards swept Rogers City while Atlanta did the same to Hillman in the district semifinals Wednesday at Rogers City.

The championship match is set for tonight (Thursday, Nov. 7) at 6 p.m. at Rogers City High School. The winner of the Rogers City district plays the winner of the Harbor Springs district in the first round of regionals Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Hillman. The regional finals will be played in Pellston Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The regional winner plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Manistique for the right to play at the Nov. 21 semifinal at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

Here is the link to purchase tickets for tonight’s district volleyball championship between Atlanta and Onaway. Gametime is 6 p.m. at Rogers City High School. The MHSAA mandates tickets must be purchased online and not at the door.

Go Cards! https://gofan.co/event/2122425?schoolId=MHSAA

