Daniel “Dan” Arthur Bisson, 78, of Rogers City passed away at home November 17, 2024.

He was born in Rogers City to Arthur and Rose (Kierzek) Bisson October 31, 1946.

Dan graduated from Rogers City High School in 1966. He served in the United States Army from November of 1966 of until he was honorably discharged in November of 1968. On July 15, 1967 he married Karen Domke at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He retired from Calcite as a millwright. Dan was a generous, but humble husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend who enjoyed the outdoors.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, Nov

ember 21) from 5-8 p.m. where Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday from 10 a.m. until time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends Together, 105 Prentiss St., Alpena, Michigan 49707 in memory of Dan Bisson.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.