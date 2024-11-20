Donald “Don” Frances Jana, 85, of Cheboygan, passed away November 13, 2024 at the Medilodge of Cheboygan with his family at his side, who spent his last day together with him.

Don was born on February 3, 1939 in Cheboygan, the son of Albert and Marjorie (Delmarter) Jana and was raised in Cheboygan. Don learned to cook from his mother at an early age and they baked and created wonderful dishes together. He had a special bond to his mother because they helped one another as he was growing up. She taught him to sew and make quilts. The garden and canning were a big part in their lives. Don started working at 9 years old selling newspapers after school, walking up and down the main street of Cheboygan. The city was very busy at that time, like Mackinaw City is in the summer time now. Don would go home with bulging pockets so full he could hardly ride his bike or walk home, whichever the case may be. By sixth grade, Don worked for Nelson’s Greenhouse and learned to be a master gardener.

He also mowed lawns with a rotating cycle push mower (no motors there!). Later in his early teens, Don worked for Duffin & Dran’s Department Store, (later called Clunes Furniture, and then Linde’s) sweeping floors and unpacking boxes. In Don’s high school years he played basketball and football until he got a boil on his foot, when he quit and went to work after school at Woolworth’s Dept. Store in Cheboygan where he did stocking, pricing and shipping and receiving items for the store.

After graduation, Don went to Roseville near Detroit to help his uncle lay carpet. That fall, Don went to Sault Tech (Michigan College of Mining and Tech-Soo branch), which is Lake Superior today.

In 1958 Don worked in Cheboygan at Proctor and Gamble learning electronics and plumbing until he was drafted in 1962 into the army during the Vietnam War for two years. He did his basic training and schooling for artillery missile survey at Fort Sill. He returned to Proctor and Gamble afterwards keeping his seniority. In 1990, October 18th the plant closed. People transferred or found jobs wherever they could in town and throughout the country. In 1992 Don worked at the old Bouchard’s Nursery remodeling the building and in the summer of 1993 Don worked at roofing and building log homes with his brother-in-law in Missouri. In the latter part of 1993 the paper mill reopened as Great Lakes Tissue, where Don worked as a manager until he retired in August 2000.

In December of 1976, Don married Linda Bishop and October 19, 2000 Don’s wife of nearly 24 years passed away from cancer. Three weeks later he suffered a heart attack and his life took a drastic change. In April 2001 he met Marilyn and they dated for four and one-half years until they married in September 2005. This brought the total of kids to five and nine grand kids between the two of them! They enjoyed their retirement together. They bought a time-share, traveling all over the U.S.A., camping and purchased a mobile home in a senior park in Florida. They spent their winters there golfing and visiting many Cheboygan friends in Florida for 14 years. Later, in 2021, after covid hit the world, they decided to sell the trailer in Florida. He was active in the

local Moose Lodge and made this an important part of his life.

Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three children, Donald Thomas (Shawn) Jana, Lynn (Mike) Henry and Kelly St. Amore; grandchildren, Jessica (Kellen) Jana; Matthew Jana, Sarah Jana, Erin Eckerle, Ethan Eckerle and Michael St. Amore.

Don was preceded in death by his Parents; wife, Linda; sister, Norma Johnson; and by a brother, Robert Jana.

A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will be held November 23, at 11:30 a.m. at the Nordman Christian Funeral Home of Cheboygan with a luncheon to follow at the Cheboygan Moose Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 2314 of Cheboygan.