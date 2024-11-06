Donna “Dee” Mary Griffin

Donna "Dee" Mary Griffin, 85, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 29, 2024. She was born in Detroit to Julius and Joan (Warsnik) Tietz June 13, 1939.

Dee graduated from Cody High School in 1957. On September 19, 1969 she married Russell Griffin in Detroit. Dee enjoyed cooking, trips to the casino and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Russ; a daughter, Lori (Les) Decker of Dayton, Ohio; a grandson, Kyle (Nicole) Badley of Nevada; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson Russell Badley and Jordan Kiki Badley.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.