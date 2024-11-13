Frank Flewelling Jr., 91, passed away peacefully November 10, 2024, at The Brook in Rogers City.

He was born on August 4, 1933, in Rogers City to Frank and Lucinda “Lucy” (Ganey) Flewelling.

Frank proudly served in the Army from December 1955 until September 1957. Following his military service, his career was in the lumber industry, where he was employed at Michigan Lumber for many years. Frank was a man of many interests; he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and ice fishing. His love for travel took him to many beautiful places, enriching his life with diverse experiences. Frank also had a creative side, enjoying woodworking, auto mechanics, paint by numbers and playing spitzer.

He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Andrzejewski; his four children, Daniel (Shannon) Flewelling of Norwich, Connecticut, Vickie (Jim) Schneider of Burton, Michael (Andrea) Flewelling of Alpena and Shari (Dave) Hanson of Naubinway. Frank was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, Jason (Joanne) Flewelling, Richard (Amanda) Flewelling, Lauren Flewelling, Collin (Megan) Schneider, Kyle Myers, Alex (Xio) Schneider and Kayla Flewelling; and three great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucy; wife, Dorothy; and siblings, Leonard (Do

ris) Flewelling, Barbara (Melvin Orr/Leroy) Morrison, Aileen (Kenneth) Wagner, Floyd “Tinker” (Dorothy) Flewelling and James (Ruby) Flewelling.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, November 13, through time of his memorial service followed by military honors accorded by the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together, 105 Prentiss St., Alpena, Michigan 49707, in memory of Frank Flewelling Jr.

