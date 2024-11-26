Gail Ann Martens

Gail Ann Martens, 66, of Rogers City Passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City November 25, 2024. She was born in Rogers City to Robert and Lillian (Champion) Musczynski January 7, 1958.

Gail graduated from Rogers City High School in 1976.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber (D.J.) Mathews of North Fort Meyers, Florida; a grandson, Keegan Martens; four brothers, Don (Carol) Martin, Bob (Mercy) Musczynski, Ron (Cheri) Musczynski and Mike (Sue) Musczynski; two stepbrothers, Lee and Larry; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by close friends who stayed by her side to the end; Randy Martens, Deb Smith, Brenda Karsten, Cora Augsburger and Rich and Riconda Lamb.

Memorials may be given to Hospice Compassus in memory of Gail Martens.

A complete obituary will be announced when the date is set for her Celebration of Life in the summer of 2025.