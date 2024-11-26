Grace Preston, 88, of Onaway, passed away Monday, November 18, 2024, at Medilodge of Rogers City. One of four children born to Daniel and Pearl (McIntosh) Baker, she was born January 27, 1936 in the home where she would reside all her life. On May 11, 1963, Grace married Lyle Preston in Rogers City. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary almost to the day when Lyle passed away May 8, 2004.

Grace worked as a teacher’s assistant at the Onaway Elementary School for 27 years. During her time at the school she touched the lives of many young students. Kind and caring, but also firm, she was every child’s grandma. Through the years she opened hundreds of milk cartons with her “turquoise” pocketknife, claiming to the kids she was an old Indian, even though she had no Native American heritage whatsoever. She was calm when there was chaos, considerate of students and coworkers, and an excellent role model. She was well-loved by both the children and everyone she worked with. Grace also worked for Michael Bruning for more than 30 years taking boughs in from the locals at her home each fall. She baked pies for the House of Pies, first in Onaway, then in Oden, and for many years ran a roadside vegetable stand in front of her house.

It would be hard to find a more humble person than Grace Preston. She lived simply, with an appreciation for nature, and great love for her family. She loved watching the deer and birds, picking strawberries, and tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. Grace had quite a green thumb with numerous hacks for growing a plentiful garden. Her flowers were beautiful, and her hostas were unbelievably enormous. She loved the unmistakable signs of spring in northern Michigan; the first robin, the spring peepers singing from the swamp during the night, and tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths popping up in her yard. She enjoyed smoking cigarettes on her porch and was an avid Detroit Tigers’ fan. A night out was going to the bingo hall with her buddies, Wava and Ilse, or taking a ride to the casino with Lyle to play the slots. She never passed a garage sale, often making a day of thrift shopping with Lyle or her sister. An excellent cook and baker, Grace’s tattered, well-used recipe book will be treasured by her family for years to come.

Above all, Grace’s greatest love and concern was for her family. She was close with both her siblings and their families. They worked together at the school and enjoyed family gatherings. There wasn’t anything Grace wouldn’t do to help her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When they were young, her grandchildren were always with her. She loved them unconditionally, helped raise them, and was a very influential part of their lives. Visits from her great-grandchildren brought her so much joy and the youngest, Forest, or as Grace nicknamed him, “Party Boy,” always brought a smile to her face.

There was no wondering how Grace felt about things because she usually said what was on her mind. She was tough as nails and stubborn as the day is long. She was a selfless caregiver to her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and hundreds of students during her tenure at Onaway Elementary School. She worked hard all her life and was fiercely independent. Grace’s life was defined by her strong spirit, her appreciation for simple pleasures, and her unwavering devotion to her family. With great respect and incredible love, her grandchildren helped care for Grace in the end.

Grace is survived by her son, Dan Preston, of Onaway; grandchildren, Sheila (Jason) Thorpe of Lew

iston, Thomas Moran of Bliss, Sarah (Todd) Hopp of Onaway, Jess (Erica) Preston of Sault Ste. Marie and Chris Preston of Onaway; as well as her great-grandchildren, Austin, Tom, James, Elizabeth, Russell, Hayden, Mya and Forest. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Homer Preston; a sister-in-law, Nancy Preston; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; a daughter, Vickie Lou Abbe; a brother, Don (KJ) Baker; a sister, LouAnn (Kenny) Perkins; an infant sister, Dona Baker; her parents; and her Preston in-laws, Forest, Don (Ruby), Jerry, Ray (Susie), Sidney and Glenda Turcott.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life was held last week. Grace’s final resting place is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Grace to the Forest Preston American Legion Post in Onaway or the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.