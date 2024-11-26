Harold Schmidt, 89, of Onaway passed away November 18, 2024 after a brief illness. He was born to Ruth (Roberts) and Henry Schmidt February 10, 1935, the fourth of eight children. He grew up in Onaway where he lived his entire life with only brief times away as a young man. He went to Tower School through eighth grade then attended Onaway High School where he graduated in 1953. Although he said he never thought he would find someone who would marry him, he proved himself wrong when he met his lifelong love, Eleanor DeMerritt, in the spring of 1961. They married October 15 of that year and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary recently. Their daughter Beth completed their family and he considered himself to be the luckiest of all men to have a wife he adored and a daughter who was the light of his life.

Harold held several positions during his work life. He was a farm laborer, a sawyer at a sawmill, a propane gas delivery man, and a custodian at the Onaway Senior Center. He was a hard worker who did whatever he could to assure his family was provided for. He was a very friendly guy who loved to visit with anyone, anywhere. He had a corny sense of humor and loved to tell dumb jokes and make silly faces. Everyone knew him and he was well-loved and respected in his community. Harold was a man of deep faith. He attended the Onaway United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for nearly 45 years.

Harold loved the outdoors. He was a fisherman who looked forward to opening day of Trout Season as if it were a sacred holiday. He enjoyed cutting Christmas trees and boughs, which he sold and also used to make wreaths, grave-blankets and yule logs. He enjoyed gardening, particularly so he could share the produce with others. He was a hobby carpenter and made cedar chests, yard swings, and benches so he could surprise a loved-one with a gift of his labor. Harold was a kind, giving, humble man who lived a simple life where everyone he met was a friend; where he loved his family above all else; where he gave generously of his time, talent and meager resources; where he worshiped with unwavering faith in God; and where he saw nothing but good in the world.

Harold was predeceased by his parents; as well as five siblings, brothers, John Schmidt and Jim Schmidt a

nd sisters, Dorothy Peters Hawley, Janet Prichard Johnson and Marilynn McCumber Webster; and two nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Schmidt; a daughter, Beth and her husband Chuck Starks who he regarded as his son; a sister, Carol Shafto; a brother, Ray (Kate Smith) Schmidt; and sisters-in law, Marie Schmidt, Judy Hutchins and Cynthia Wehde; 19 nieces and nephews; and many greats and great-greats. Harold considered the Shafto “boys” as his own, Shawn (Stephanie) Shafto and Geoff (Alison Bracken) Shafto and the grandson he never had, his Julian.

Harold’s funeral was held last week. His final resting place is at North Allis Township Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be given to United Methodist Church of Onaway or the Cheboygan Humane Society. Chagnon Funeral Home was in care of arrangements.