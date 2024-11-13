James Michael McCafferty, 68, of Rogers City, formerly of Alpena passed away at Medilodge in Rogers City Wednesday, November 6, 2024. He was born in Rogers City to James and Louise (Treadwell) McCafferty February 22, 1956.

James is survived by his mother, Louise “Sissy” McCafferty of Alpena; a brother, Steve (Kim) McCafferty of Indian River; and two sisters, Theresa McCafferty of Alpena and Laura McCafferty of Rogers City.

