Matthew “Matt” Carl Gapczynski, 37, of Sparta, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 18, 2024. Matt will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Brogan Nicole Gapczynski (Brege); his beloved rescues, Denny and Lily; his parents, Christine and Brian Gapczynski; his brothers, Adam (Tracy) Gapczynski and Chad Gapczynski; his niece/goddaughter, Elyse Gapczynski; his in-laws, Yvonne and Neil Brege; his brothers-in-law, Andrew (Cassady) Brege, Richard (Katy) Brege and Michael Brege; his niece and nephew, Ailish and Padraig Brege; his goddaughter, Amelia Engle; his aunt/godmother, Laurie Host; his grandmother, Edith Gapczynski; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Matt shared a deep and loving bond with his wife, Brogan. Together, they built a home and established life in Sparta, filling the house with love, companionship and honey-do list projects. From dancing in the kitchen to movie nights cuddled up with their two cherished rescue dogs, Denny and Lily, they found joy in the simple pleasures of the home they made theirs.

Matt enjoyed a lifetime of summers at his favorite place with his brothers, Adam and Chad, at Pat and Pearls, Wolf Lake. Together, with Grandpa Host and Uncle Mark Host, they developed a love for fishing. Many days were consumed with a fishing rod and reel, where his patience and skills were unmatched. At the age of 3, Matt’s compassion for dancing blossomed. Whether wearing tap shoes or teaching hip-hop classes at Rockford School of Dance, Matt never stopped moving. His kindness and genuine care for others left an indelible mark on everyone he met. He also cherished family traditions, always making time for meaningful conversations and shared laughter.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Carl and Peggy Host; his paternal grandfather, Arthur Gapczynski; his aunt, Lin

da Host; his uncle/godfather, Robert Darga.

The Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Friday, November 22, at Holy Spirit Church, 2230 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids where the family received visitors one hour before the Mass. The interment took place at Rosedale Memorial Cemetery.

The family received visitors Thursday, November 21, at Arsulowicz Brothers Remembrance Mortuary, 3525 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, where the Rosary was prayed that evening.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue or a charity of one’s choice.