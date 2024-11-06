Patricia Ann Chrzan

Patricia Ann Chrzan, 76, of Rogers City, passed away October 30, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Patricia was born December 27, 1947 in Alpena to Frank and Cecelia (Metko) Chrzan. She was the youngest of 14 children, and grew up on the family farm in Rogers City. Patricia graduated from St. Ignatius School and Rogers City High School. After graduation, she worked various jobs in the area until she decided to become a certified nurse's assistant and worked many years at Tendercare. During her time at Tendercare as well as after her retirement she did home health care which was her greatest joy. Patricia was also a skilled cake decorator and always did her best to make people's visions a reality. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting with family and friends, flower gardening, sewing, crafts and nature walks. She was also a proud member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Shannon Claus (Dan Ferris) and Kristi (Eric) Szatkowski; granddaughters, Danielle Claus, Sherri McFalda and Kelsie Kasuba; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, JoAnn and Mary.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cecelia; sisters, Theresa, Virginia, Dorothy, Solena and Ruth; brothers, Clarence, Arnold, Kenneth, Lawrence, Louis and James.

A memorial Mass will be today (Thursday, November 7) at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.hentkowskifuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Ignatius School.