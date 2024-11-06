Rebecca Ann “Becky” Hanson, 74, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family October 29, 2024.

She was born in Alpena to Frederick and Dorothy (Meyer) Dagner April 24, 1950.

Becky owned and operated Treasures Forever in Rogers City for several years. She enjoyed family time and camp life.

She is survived by her husband, William; three sons, Ryan of Grand Rapids, Andrew of Rogers City and Curtis of Rogers City; three grandchildren, Noah, Mataya and Jadyn; three siste

rs, Molly (Emil) Zielaskowski, Kerry Viegelahn and Cindy (Al) Streich; and a brother, Michael (Carol) Dagner.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy; and a brother, Brock.

A Celebration of Life will take place at UpNorth 23 Restaurant and Lounge Saturday, November 9, from Noon – 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice in memory of Becky Hanson.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.