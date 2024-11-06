Republican wave sweeps national and local races

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

It was a night of upsets in Presque Isle County with Republicans being the clear party of choice in the 2024 general election.

Republican former President (R) Donald J. Trump easily swept the county, 5,569 to 3,033, over Democratic (D) Vice President Kamala D. Harris, and won the national vote to become the 47th President of the United States, but carried local candidates on that red wave with him with Darrin Darga (R) denying Ann Marie Main (D) a fourth-term as county clerk to receive a four-year term, 4,497 to 4,025.

There will be a lot of new faces in the commissioners’ meeting room shortly after the first of the year.

Presque Isle County Board of Commissioner’s chairman John Chappa (D) lost 1,219-860 to newcomer Robert V. Crook (R) in District 5, while Robert Brietzke pulled off a win in District 2, claiming incumbent Mary Ann Heidemann’s seat at the table, 933 to 572. She was running with no party affiliation (NPA).

In a much closer race, Robin Hughes (NPA) defeated Tony J. Ford (NPA) 573 to 494 in District 3.

On the other side of the county in District 1, Clifford C. Tollini (R) sent perennial challenger Wayne Vermilya (D) down in convincing fashion, 1,111 to 510, and will be the only returning commissioner on the board.

Joe Libby (R) was running uncontested in District 4 and received 1,332. All the county board seats are four-year terms for the first time.

In a tight countywide race, it was Kimberly Gildner getting the nod for a six-year term as probate judge, as she beat out James L. Gilbert, 3,723 to 3,639.

Joe Brewbaker (R) will return as sheriff with a landslide win over James Gibson (D), 6,309 to 2,285.

All of the other county offices were uncontested with results as follows: Zakary McLennan (R), prosecutor, 6,628; Valerie Sue Peacock (D), treasurer, 5,231; Vicky L. Kowalewsky (R), register of deeds, 6,690; Robert G. Macomber (R), 6,451; and Norman J. Quaine Jr. (R), 6,605.

Brittany VanderWall came back from her gracious tie/loss from two years ago to bump a veteran member of the Rogers City City Council, Gary A. Nowak. Larry Fuhrman was the leading vote getter with 1,005, followed by VanderWall with 790. Nowak, who is one of the longest-serving members of council, fell 17 votes short.

Following two years of one controversy after another, members of the Onaway community had seen enough, flipping on the Onaway Area Community Schools board of education.

Lain Veihl earned a seat over John K. Palmer, who ends up being recalled, 1,512 to 1,344, for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Jeremy Veal knocked off recent appointee, Joe Bonnard, 1,601 to 1,252 , while incumbent Annette L. Porter keeps her position after defeating Sheri LaFave, for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

The top vote getter for the six-year term was Tom Moran with 1,695 votes, followed by Stacey Porter, who led the recall against Palmer, with 1,054 votes. Incumbent Lorrie Kowalski claimed victory with 1,050. Board president James Rieger came up 40 votes behind Kowalski and will not return.

On the Rogers City Area Schools board of education, Diane Schultz was the top vote getter with 1,884, but Darin Rabeau edged out the Rev. Dr. Gregory Zurakowski, 1,602 to 1,135.

THE VOTE count for Posen Consolidated Schools board of education was: Brian Konieczny, 683; Miranda Purol, 618; Jesse James Chappa, 612; and Angela Szatkowski, 610. All four were elected to the board. The unresolved write-ins were at 112.

Other ontested township races included:

• Allis Township treasurer: David Schmoldt, 249, over Marisue Moreau, 218.

• Case Township supervisor: Lisa Pochmara over Tyler Tollini, 251 to 231, respectively.

• Case Township treasurer: Danielle Chapman, 250, over Chuck Lewis, 229.

• Presque Isle Township trustee: Mary O’Neill, 572, and Mark J. Devers, 542, won the two seats. Lyn Loheed was a distant third, 333. The unresolved write-ins were at 291.

• Village of Posen: James Bruski, 77, David Kamysiak, 60 and Loretta Wozniak, 53, won the three seats.

• Village of Millersburg: Chae J. Whitsitt, 61, and Wendy Robins, 49, won the two seats.

• Metz Township: the millage proposal passe, 120 to 55.

Voter turnout was 84.78 compared to 2020 that was in the mid 70s, according to Main. Early voting and absentee was at 46 percent at the end of Sunday.

Votes are unofficial until certified by the county board of canvassers.