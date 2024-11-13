Richard E. LaPlaunt, 93, passed away peacefully November 5, 2024 at home with family in Panama City, Florida.

He was born in Cheboygan April 29, 1931, to Elmer and Bertha LaPlaunt.

He was the brother of Robert, William and Norma who all preceded him in death. He was the beloved husband of Annette Louise LaPlaunt who passed away October 23, 2020.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Robin (Edward) Mikolowski and his three grandsons, Thomas, Adam and Joel (Brian) Sterling. He has two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Calvin Sterling; as well as one nephew and five nieces. Last, but far from least are his two little buddies Ivy and Bertie who were by his side until the end.

Upon graduation from Cheboygan High School, he joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Following his military service, he obtained his master’s degree from Central Michigan University. He was employed by Rogers City Public Schools where he served as a teacher and later a reading specialist from 1960 until 1989. He coached varsity football for five years during his tenure there. Richard was a dedicated member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City where he taught CCD and was a regular lector. He took part in the community in innumerable ways. He was a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and immensely proud of his heritage. He was an avid reader and student of history, football enthusiast (GO BLUE!), hunter, fisher, runner, cross-country skier and had a terrific short game at golf. Superseding all of these was his love for the game of spitzer. He made sure his family all learned at an early age so “He could spin a game wherever he went!” It was a regular weekend event with his family until shortly before his passing. The storyteller in him would want th

e story told he was the 2023-24 family champion. A huge void has been left in the lives of those that knew and loved him. He lived his life to the fullest with gratitude, determination, devotion, humor and faith. “He coached and taught us right to the end about the importance of hard work, dedication to family, and the love of God. We heard you dad/grandpa. May you rest in peace.”

His funeral Mass will be held in Florida at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 3308 East 15th St., Panama City December 16 at 10 a.m.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rogers City. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.