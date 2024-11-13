Robert “Bob” Selke of Highland died peacefully at home November 5, 2024, surrounded by the ones he loved the most. Bob was a kindhearted, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved spending time with his family, mowing his lawn, his motorhome camping group and making people smile.

Bob was born April 16, 1937, in Rogers City. Bob joined the Army at 18, and served for two years.

After an honorable discharge, Bob and his wife, Jan, moved to Milford where they raised their three children.

Bob and Jan traveled the country in their motorhome, which

was their dream. He was employed by Michigan Caterpillar for 35 years. At that time, he joined the International Union of Operating Engineers that led to him being a member for over 55 years.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Kathy) Selke, Mary (Derek) Zibell and Julie Hawkins; siblings Rozella Mayes and Wayne (Sharon) Selke; beloved grandchildren, Robert (Jodi) Calkins, Eric (Amanda) Calkins, Richelle Selke, Kyle Hawkins, Stephanie Hawkins and Taylor (Tyler) Hilliker; and cherished great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in his death by his wife, Janice; grandparents, Robert and Ella Brownlee; and parents John Selke and Lila Hritz.