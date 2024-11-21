by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The annual bell-tolling event to remember the lost sailors from the Carl D. Bradley was conducted Saturday afternoon at the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum (GLLMM).

“It’s been a long time since the event we remember here today, 66 years,” said GLLMM director Mike Horn, “And the number of us with direct living memory, of the loss of the Bradley and her crew, grows smaller every year. Yet, the sense of loss never goes away, nor should it. These men were our family, friends and professional associates.”

The actual Bradley bell, recovered for the 50th anniversary in 2008, and is only used for this solemn event, was rung by direct family members, friends of the GLLMM, and this year, six cadets from the Great Lakes Maritime Academy (GLMA) in Traverse City.

When weather cooperates, future mariners take part and are reminded of the perils of the profession, especially being in the same room at the museum with so many who were affected when the Bradley split in two in a violent Lake Michigan storm and sunk, Nov. 18, 1958.

“We bring the cadets over to honor all the mariners who have preceded them,” said John Biolchini, GLMA instructor.

Also joining the commemoration was Andy Stempki of St. Ignace, who produced the 42-minute movie, “The Men Long Forgotten, Sinking of the Carl D. Bradley.” He performed the song he wrote, “The Men Long Forgotten.”

“I don’t do it very often,” said Stempki. “The last time I did it was for Frank Mays in the cargo hull of the Valley Camp, where it now plays on loop.” It’s also where his film takes place and is seen by thousands of tourists. It debuted in Rogers City during the 2022 bell ringing at the Rogers Theater.

The Rev. Dr. Greg Zurakowski offered the invocation and prayer.

“We thank you for the crew of the Bradley,” said Zurakowski in his prayer. “The husbands and sons, brothers and uncles who went down in their great ship and did not come home. We celebrate that they now live with you in heaven where the seas are always calm and the breezes are always gentle.”

Rogers City mayor Scott McLennan thanked all those in attendance for taking part, as well as those from the GLLMM for keeping the event going.

“We gather to remember the brave men who tragically lost their lives on the Carl D. Bradley, a name that will forever be etched on our hearts and in history,” said McLennan. “It is a loss that reached far beyond the dark waters of the lake. It rippled through the hearts of every man, woman and child who knew them and who felt the echo of their absence.”

Following McLennan’s speech, Sue Luetzow presented a poem she penned and dedicated to her uncle, porter Bernard J. Schefke, who lost his life.

After the poem, the bell rang out 35 times for the crew and one additional time for all those lost on the Great Lakes and at sea. Horn ended the ceremony with a whistle salute.