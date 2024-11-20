Sharon Selke, 79, of Rogers City passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2024, at Rogers City Medilodge.

The daughter of Edmund and Mary (Wenderski) Kowalski, she was born July 25, 1945, in Detroit. She married Wayne Selke April 6, 1963, in Detroit celebrating 61 years of marriage this year. Together, they made their home in Detroit, and moved to Rogers City with their three children in 1973.

She worked many years for Mr. Ed’s IGA, in the produce, meat, and bakery departments. Her family was the closest thing to her heart, she would do anything for her children, and proud of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sharon liked to play Bingo, Yahtzee, and going to the casinos. She was president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary Post 607 for many years and devoted many hours there. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and The Red Hats in Rogers City. At home, she enjoyed being outside in the flower bed or watching the Detroit Lions and Tigers, a lifelong fan.

Surviving, are her husband, Wayne; three children, Cynthia (Stephen) Swan of Posen, Gregory (Cheri) Selke of Posen and Pamela Selke of Rogers City; five grandchildren, Anthony Swan, Gunnery Sgt. Amanda (Francisco) Gutierez, Tyler (Alicia) Selke, Tiana (Johnathon) Paul and Adriana (Zack) Bruce; 14 great-grandchildren Anna, Allison, Andrew, Theresa, Francisco, Aiden, Malayna, Delanney, Layton, Nora, Sawyer, Harper, Oliver and Kai; and two brothers, Gordon (Irene) Nosakowski and Roger (Diana) Kowalski.

