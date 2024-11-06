Sondra Sylvia Sellers Shephard was born May 9, 1935 in Tuscola.

Sondra left this earth to be with the Lord and reunited with her beloved husband, Clifford, October 21, 2024 in Fleming Island, Florida.

Sondra was a devoted mother of four children. She loved the outdoors, and spent countless hours volunteering for the Sturgeon for Tomorrow, Annual Sturgeon Patrol. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a proud member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling the world, painting and sewing.

Sondra is survived by her children, Daniel (Sally) Shephard, Onaway, Victoria (Daryl) Davis, Yulee, Florida, John (Kathy) Shephard, Boulder, Montana and Kristine Latimer (Larry Vermeersch) Fleming Island, Florida; grandchildren, James Shephard, Lori (Dan) Olmsted, Jennifer (Jason) Stokes, Heidi (Jake) Dalzotto, Brad (Debbie) Shephard, Brandi(Everette) Cornwell, Danielle (Mitch) Roat, and Jayson Dicks; and many, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sondra was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Irvin Shephard; a grandson, Joshua K. LaPrat; and her parents, Timothy and Marion Sellers; as well as many beloved family members and friends.

Sondra was h

onored in Florida Friday, October 25, at Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 17, at 2 p.m., located at Joy Community Church 3845 South County Line Road, Onaway, MI 49765. Followed by interment at the Waverley Cemetery. Dinner and fellowship will be given, after interment, at Waverly Township Hall, 11133 Twin School Highway, Onaway, MI 49765.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Black Lake Chapter Sturgeon for Tomorrow, 1522 Harrison Ave., Cheboygan, MI 49721.

Courtesy obituary posted by Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.