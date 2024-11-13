Thomas “Tom” Kirchoff passed away August 31, 2024. He was born July 23,1954 to Franklin and Claire LeMere Miller Kirchoff.

He attended the Heslip School, Alpena Schools and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1974.

He went to work in the oil fields of North Dakota and Wyoming.

Surviving are his sons, David of Gillette, Wyoming and Thomas (Jennie Sue) of Watford City, North Dakota and Tyler (Sherr

y) of Watford City; a daughter, Destany Brown of Gillette, Wyoming; grandchildren, Parker, Quentin and Kennedy Rose and Dylan Dodge of Watford City and Tatum Brown of Gillette; his brothers, Edward Miller of Anchorage, Alaska, Fred (Janet) Miller of Portage and David Kirchoff of Sault St. Marie; a friend, Wayne Gauthier of Alpena; and his ex-wife, Penny Dodge of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Predeceasing Tom were his parents; grandparents, Frank and Myrtle Kirchoff, and Emil LeMere and Martha Elowsky Lemere; and his best Pals, Ralph Rea and Rick Burns of Alpena.

Cremation has taken place.