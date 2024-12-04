Arla Veihl, 99, of Tower, died at home Tuesday, November 26, 2024, after a long and fulfilling life. The daughter of Roy and Ellen (Ellenburger) Riley, Arla was born in Onaway April 30, 1925. A lifelong resident of the Onaway area, Arla graduated from Onaway High School in 1943. It was at the dance hall, while dancing the jitterbug, that she met Woodrow “Woody” Veihl. Blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2015, Arla and Woody married May 22, 1946, at the Onaway Methodist Parsonage and made their home in Tower.

Devoted to her “boys” (Woody and their five sons), Arla was a busy mom who made a warm and loving home for her family. An excellent homemaker, she loved to cook and bake. She made the most delicious homemade bread, pies, cookies and cakes. She didn’t go to a potluck, reunion or gathering without bringing a big bowl of her famous potato salad that everyone wanted the recipe for.

She canned vegetables from Woody’s garden and processed venison each deer season until she was 98 years old. And though she didn’t hunt, Arla was very involved in deer season. She packed lunches for her hunters to take to the woods and cooked-up her fair share of wild game dinners.

Arla loved cooking for a crowd, finding it a challenge to prepare a small meal after so many years of cooking for five hungry sons. When she wasn’t cooking, baking, or cleaning, Arla enjoyed knitting, reading and playing cards. With her love of flower gardening, she had the most beautiful yard in Tower filled with colorful blooms.

At 99 years old, Arla was quite independent, and her memory was incredible. She reminisced about playing in the band in high school and being a majorette.

She talked of the fun times dancing with Woody; back in the day the two of them could really cut a rug! Friendly and social, Arla remembered everyone’s name and seemed to know everyone in town. Well-loved and well-known in the community, Arla was grand marshal for Onaway’s Fourth of July parade in 2024.

A wonderful hostess, she loved having company and visits from family and friends. She faithfully attended the Riley reunion every summer and did the Crowe’s Bridge Walk in Tower each Labor Day.

She was a member of the Progressive Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary, and participated in the Senior Olympics. Strong in her Christian faith, Arla was a longtime member of the Onaway United Methodist Church.

Arla was easygoing, kind, and gentle, yet firm, and set in her ways. She had a welcoming way, a strong, independent spirit, and a zest for life. A life well lived, Arla’s 99 years were rich in love from her family, church and community. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Arla will be missed by her four sons, Gary (Marsha) of Cheboygan, Randy (Benita) of Onaway, and Brian and Greg (Kaarina), both of Tower; grandchildren, Joel, Keegan, La

urie Bennet, Sarah Johnson, Casey, Lain, and Ashton Byrne; as well as 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Arla was preceded in death by her husband; a son, John Veihl; a brother, Cyril Riley; and sisters, Dorothea Fox and Janet Nelson.

Arla’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery where a graveside service will take place in the spring.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Arla to Compassus Hospice at www.compassus.com.

Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.