Connie Ann Pratt, 59, of Rogers City passed away at home December 5, 2024.

She was born in Mount Clemens to James and Cora (Sams) Hilla August 9, 1965.

Connie graduated from Pleasanton High School in Pleasanton, Texas in 1983. She earned her associate degree from Baker College. Connie was a familiar face at Chi-Chi’s Restaurant in Rogers City for many years, she was also employed at Rogers City Mini Storage. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and anything Halloween.

Connie is survived by three children, David (Kimberly) Pratt of Royal Oak, Alex (MaKayla) Pratt of Rogers City and Shelby (Darren) Dubie of Posen; 11 grandchildren, Declan, Corbin, Austin, Ryder, Alivia, R

ory, Asher, Raelynn, Ethan, Brier and baby boy number three; siblings, Tony Hilla, Dennis Hilla, Larry (Sandra) Hilla and Beckee (Tony) Strzelecki; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cora Hilla; a niece, Cassie Vincent; a nephew, William Burns Jr; and a sister-in-law, Susan Hilla.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, December 14, from 6 p.m. through time of sharing memories at 7 p.m.

