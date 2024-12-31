Dr. Jacquelyn Morillo-Delerme, 68, of Onaway, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2024. Jackie was born September 2, 1956, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late Augusto Nicolas and Carmen Louisa (Alvarez) Delerme.

She spent 68 years cultivating a life of dedication, hard work, devotion, and love. Jackie’s path led her to pursue a career as a pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist. She completed her residency in Boston, then moved to Pittsburgh, and finally settled in Dayton, Ohio where she became the head of the anesthesiology department at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Jackie thrived in her work, helping countless families and touching the lives of numerous children. She was a silent her

o, giving her free time to volunteer work, traveling to Puerto Rico to assist in the aftermath of the hurricane, traveling to various locations on mission trips, and volunteering with Doctors Without Borders. Above everything, Jackie was a devoted wife and an amazing mom. She made her home into a welcoming place for her family and friends. Jackie enjoyed spending time on her boat, loving nothing more than a day at the lake. She was a mentor to many and led by example with all her heart. Jackie’s light shone bright and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Francisco Morillo. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Zoraida (Tim), Francisco, Victor (Sachi), Yanessa (Garrett) and Marcelo; grandchildren, Luna, Noana and Raiden; seven brothers, Pete, Gus, Edsel, Jose, Raul and A.J., Manny; and one sister, Carmen. Details about Jackie’s life celebration will be announced. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.