Dr. Jacquelyn Morillo-Delerme
Dr. Jacquelyn Morillo-Delerme, 68, of Onaway, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2024. Jackie was born September 2, 1956, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late Augusto Nicolas and Carmen Louisa (Alvarez) Delerme.
She spent 68 years cultivating a life of dedication, hard work, devotion, and love. Jackie’s path led her to pursue a career as a pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist. She completed her residency in Boston, then moved to Pittsburgh, and finally settled in Dayton, Ohio where she became the head of the anesthesiology department at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Jackie thrived in her work, helping countless families and touching the lives of numerous children. She was a silent her
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Francisco Morillo. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Zoraida (Tim), Francisco, Victor (Sachi), Yanessa (Garrett) and Marcelo; grandchildren, Luna, Noana and Raiden; seven brothers, Pete, Gus, Edsel, Jose, Raul and A.J., Manny; and one sister, Carmen. Details about Jackie’s life celebration will be announced. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.