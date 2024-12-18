Halle Alana Guenterberg, 21, of Rogers City passed away December 13, 2024 at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena.

She was born in Cheboygan to Harry and Holly (Erke) Guenterberg September 12, 2003.

Halle graduated from Rogers City High School in 2024. She loved My Little Ponies and Elephants.

She is survived by her parents, Harry and Holly; her sister, Hannah; her best buddy and graduation gift, Harley; many aunts and uncles, Roxanne Lewis, Steve (Amy) Erke, Rob (Patti) Erke, Jayla (Kevin) Vekaryasz, Julie (Joe) Stohkirch, Ralph (Patti) Guenterberg, Karl (Mary) Guenterberg and Philae (Will Smith) Goetz; many cousins; and special friends, Mary Jo Hein and Alyssa Jo Hein.

Halle was preceded in death by her big brot

her, Harrison: and grandparents, Allan and Darla Erke, and Mary Guenterberg.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, December 19) from 5 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Drew Rogers officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in memory of Halle Guenterberg.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.