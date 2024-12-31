Harold Carl “Butch” Claus, 82, of Hawks passed away peacefully at the farm December 24, 2024.

He was born September 28, 1942, in Rogers City to Harold and Viola (Sorgenfrei) Claus.

Butch graduated from Rogers City High School in 1960 then went to work for the county road commission.

He took a job at Calcite where he would work his eight-hour day then would work at the family farm for 10 hours. On July 24, 1965, he married Dorothy Glentz at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Butch took over the day-to-day operations at the family farm following the passing of his father in 1973. He and other family members started Sunrise Gardens and Grains. He loved his family and his church.

Butch is survived by three children, Kathryn (Robert Crawford) Claus of Lachine, Debra (Charles) Helfrich of Rockwall, Texas and Connie (Tracy Bunker) Claus of Posen; two granddaughters, Morgan (Parker) Hayden and Charli Helfrich; a great-granddaughter, Emma Blair Hayden; siblings, Rev. Terry (Dawne) Claus, Faye Pines and Ray (Jessica) Claus; nieces and nephews, Laurie (Tom) Catalano, Jordan (Alex) Claus, Carly (Grant) Gleason, Travis Claus, Lindsey (Jay) Metty, Timothy Claus and Rebecca (Sean) Oltesvig; great-nieces and great-nephews, Julian, Eden, Wade, Riley, Teagan, Freya and Anna (Jonathan); great-great nephew and niece, J.T. and Clara; bonus kids include, Alan (Chelsea) Kerr, Cynthia (Ryan) Wyatt, Kody Andrews, Christina Andrews and Lauren Andrews; grand bonus kid, A.J.; an uncle, Gerald Sorgenfrei; extended Glentz family; and two special friends, Sandy Grulk

e and Beverly Grulke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Harold and Viola; and a brother-in-law, Robert Pines.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring of 2025.

Memorials may be given to the Claus family for a scholarship to be established in Butch and Dorothy’s name. Memorials may be made to and mailed to Kathy Claus, 3469 West County Highway 638, Hawks, MI 49743.

