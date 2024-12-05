Holiday happenings all over the county

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The first week of December brings a myriad of traditional holiday activities to kick off the season in Presque Isle County.

It starts with a Christmas tradition spanning decades in the Sturgeon Capital.

Onaway’s finest voices will fill the air of Onaway Area Community School’s stage for the annual community choir concert tonight (Thursday). The theme this year is “Still the Greatest Story Ever Told” with maestro and organizer Vickie Lyon leading the way with help from pianist Taed Price. It starts at 7 p.m. with no admission charge.

Following that longstanding tradition there will be much more Friday and Saturday across the county.

Christmas in Presque Isle will involve lunch at the East Grand Lake Fire Hall (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.). All the events will be taking place all day Saturday. The Grand Lake Chapel will have a Christmas carol sing-along (1 to 2 p.m.).

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides at New Lighthouse Park (1 to 4 p.m.) along with a host of other activities including a Christmas tree lighting (6 p.m.)

The Rogers City Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday Lineup will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and visits with Santa to follow. Carmeuse Americas’ employees also will be gathering toys and food for needy families with the Fill the Loader bucket event at the Mariners’ Mall from 6 to 8 p.m. Posen will conduct their parade the following night at 5:30 p.m. with lineup at the Posen Chamber of Commerce grounds at 5 p.m. Following the parade, Santa will light up the memorial Christmas trees by the manger and then visit with hot dogs, hot chocolate and cookies in the Posen Community Center.

On the same night, Santa drops in on Onaway for a special tree lighting ceremony at Chandler Park. There will be hot chocolate and cookies served at 5:30 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Santa’s mailbox will also be available to drop off letters that need to get to the North Pole.

The following day, the Rogers Theater will host the fourth annual Holiday Readers Theatre with stories and poems. Adults and families are invited to attend and to read a favorite holiday story or poem. It starts at 2 p.m. The theater also will be showing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a new release on the screen until Monday.