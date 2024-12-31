Janice Ann Maynard, 77, of Rogers City passed away at home with her family at her side December 26, 2024.

She was born in Rogers City to Joseph and Blanche (Nowicki) Kuznicki March 27, 1947.

Janice graduated from Rogers City High School in 1966. On June 4, 1966, she married Robert Maynard at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, he preceded her in death March 25, 2007. On July 14, 2012, she married Arthur Rasche at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking, spending time with her grandchildren and meals with family.

Janice is survived by her husband, Arthur Rasche; five children, Chris (Laurie) Maynard of Rogers City, Amy Edgekoski of Lachine, Bob (Annette) Maynard Rogers City, Corey Maynard of Rogers City and Ernie (Bethany) Maynard of Rogers City; six grandchildren, Joshua, Mathew, Grace, Robert, Annabelle and Benjamin; stepchildren, Dave (Anna) Rasche and Lisa (Brian) Preuss; several step grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan, Richard (Louise), Edward (Joyce), Francis, Michael (Beverly), Donald (Sally), Dean (Sandy), Gerald and Donna (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Andre Edgekoski; and siblings, Madeline, Benjamin, James, Robert and Kenneth.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Monday, January 6, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of her memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Janice Maynard.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.