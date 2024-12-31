Malcom “Mal” F. Oswalt

Malcom "Mal" F. Oswalt, 81, of Presque Isle passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena December 27, 2024. He was born in Pontiac August 12, 1943, to Malcolm and Adelisca Oswalt. Malcolm is survived by his wife, Barbara; four children, Tracie (Chuck) Taylor of Lapeer, Lisa (Button) Elletson of Orlando, Florida, Jason (Trinity) Seguin of Cleveland, Ohio and Gabe (Vegas) Seguin of Pierson; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Jane) Oswalt of Clarkston and a sister, Judy (Chester) White of Rochester Hills; and his four-legged companion, Misty.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, January 2, from 11 a.m. through time of his funeral at noon with the Rev. Aloysius Okpala officiating.

Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Alpena.

Memorials may be given to Elk Country Animal Shelter, Post Office Box 434, Atlanta, Michigan 49709, East Grand Lake Fire Department or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Malcolm Oswalt.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.