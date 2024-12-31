Melvina Faye LaPointe, 90, of Belknap Township passed into the presence of our Lord and Saviour December 26, 2024 from Orchard Manor.

She was born in Petersville to Harold and Viola (Bredow) Kortman Jr. on October 24, 1934.

On July 18, 1953 she married Roy LaPointe. Melvina was a devoted Christian who lived for the Lord, her husband and her family.

Melvina is survived by six daughters, Susan (Marlowe) Paul of Menominee, Jane (Andrew) Centala of Rogers City, Patti (Pete) Witulski of Grand Lake, Joan (Anthony) Micketti of Adrian, Brenda (David) Sorget of Hawks and Cathreen LaPointe of Posen; a son, Craig Lough of Hawks; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Kay Kortman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Viola; her husband, Roy; a daughter, Jenny Lou; a granddaughter, Jocelin

Newhouse; and her siblings, Ernest, Harold, Dorothy Witkowski, Kenneth, Lucille Gabara and David.

Visitation was at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville Sunday, December 29 through time of her funeral.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church of Hagensville, Orchard Manor or Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.