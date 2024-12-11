New Posen baseball field expected to be used for 2026 season

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

It appears the Posen baseball team will be playing one more season on the County League Field (CLF) at the south village limits.

Crews working on the construction of the new ball field next to the football field made significant progress with the warmer than expected fall weather, but time has now run out in 2024 and it will more than likely be ready for varsity baseball in the spring of 2026.

That does not rule out baseball in the summer of 2025 with an alumni game featuring late baseball coach Pat Kowalski’s former players.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but with the posts going up, it’s now easier to imagine what Posen’s version of a field of dreams is going to look like.

“We still have to get some more topsoil in and leveled off,” said Posen baseball coach Glenn Budnick.

The grass still needs to be planted and the new irrigation system installed.

“First thing in the spring we will install irrigation, plant grass and build dugouts/new press box,” said Brian Konieczny, Posen Consolidated Schools board member, who has been spearheading the build with his wife, Leslie.

Budnick plans on using some of the excessive material at the school complex to build a new mound for 2025 at the CFL, to make it better for the final season.

A lot of work was completed in early November.

“With all the great volunteers, Randy and Dave Kamyszek,” Budnick said. “We have the Stymas, who are going to donate probably around 400 yards of topsoil.”

One of the more interesting features is going to be the 8-foot fence that goes straight across. On the other side of the fence is the backyard of a home so the taller fence is going to try and keep balls from going over.

“Eventually, we may build the fence higher and make a red wall like (Fenway Park in) Boston,” said Budnick. “I think it will be unique in that is going to abut up to the football field.”

A new press box is going to be constructed with the bottom part being the first-base dugout.

“So, the football press box is going to be a little off-center, about the 35/40-yard line, instead of the 50, but they will avoid that giant light pole being in their way,” said Budnick.

Once completed it will be dedicated to the memory of Pat and Barb Kowalski.

Any dedication ceremonies may take place with their children before the alumni game, but no plans are in place at this time.