Pamela “Pam” Irene Nickel, 80, of Onaway, died peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2024. Born in Detroit, she was the daughter of Donald and Julia Nickel (Humeniuk).

Pamela grew up in Detroit and worked for the American Cancer Society. She moved to Onaway in 2000 and got a job at Brewbaker’s Furniture. She also worked for hospice donating many hours caring, comforting and creating special bonds with the patients and their families in their homes and especially at Medilodge in Rogers City. Her social skills and nurturing personality made her perfect for the job.

Pam enjoyed engaging in conversation, no matter the topic. She was known as the “fun aunt” by all her beloved nieces and nephews. Pam lo

ved animals and cats were her favorite. She opened her home to many in need of a loving companion. They held a special place in her heart.

Pam will be remembered for her big heart, her friendly disposition and the love she had for her family. Surviving Pam is her brother, David Nickel; her nieces, Janis Medelis, Nancy Buschbacher, Michele (Bob) Lyle, Karen (David) Brown and Laura Nickel; her nephew, Craig (Lori) Nickel; as well as several great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Arlene Buschbacher.

As were her wishes, there will be no services. The family will honor her privately. Cremation arrangements are in care of Chagnon Funeral Home. Those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation in honor of Pam to the Hospice of Michigan, or the Cheboygan County Humane Society as both of these organizations held a special place in Pam’s heart.