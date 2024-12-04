Robert “Bob” LeRoy Greenman, 63, of Alanson passed away unexpectedly at home December 1, 2024.

He was born in Traverse City to Claude and Dorothy (Rice) Greenman April 29, 1961.

Bob graduated from Traverse City St. Francis High School in 1979.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ferris State College in 1983. On August 4, 1990 he married the love of his life, Tamara Hein at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

He retired as store director from Spartan Nash in 2023. He enjoyed participating in all sporting events, as a spectator, coach or as an umpire.

Bob looked forward to hunting season in Hawks with family and friends. Golfing was the sport he enjoyed with his kids following his retirement, even though his daughter would outscore him. Bob was a member of the Posen Knights of Columbus and enjoyed helping prepare the potato pancakes for the festival breakfast.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy; three children, Anna, Sam and Lydia; siblings, Claudette Evangel, Andy, Paula (Dan) Human, Jim (Brenda), Laurie (Todd) Greenman-Wood, Kelly Switzer, Vince (Heather), John (Michelle) and Ida (Dan) Reed; mother-and father-in-law, Tom and Ann Hein; three sisters-in-law, Barb (Rob) Love, Denise (Paul) Kowalewsky and Shannon (Wayne) Saile; a brother-in-law, Scott (Mary Jo) Hein; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by; his parents, Claude and Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Steve Evangel; a niece; and three nephews.