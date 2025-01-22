Brian S. Preuss, loving husband, father, Papa B, loving son, uncle and friend. Brian passed away January 17, 2025 at his home that he shared with Lisa in Willis and was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Saginaw August 24, 1966. Brian was a chemist by trade for over 30 plus years working for environmental waste companies. He started his career with Chemical Analytics and ended his with Clean Earth as the facility manager in Grand Blanc. Besides work, Brian loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time hunting and fishing. He looked forward to every hunting season and sharing time with friends and budd

ies that he made along the way. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his daughter Ashley and was looking forward to his grandson Hudson dragging out his deer for him as he got older. Brian also loved to fish with Lisa and they enjoyed spending their time catching bluegill.Along with hunting and fishing he loved the 17-acre farm that he shared with his family in Willis. He was affectionately called the “Cow Whisperer” by family and friends since his kind and calm demeanor never threatened the cattle that he raised.

However, Brian’s greatest accomplishment was his family; his wife of 37 years Lisa, daughter Ashley, his future son-in-law Robert and his pride and joy, his grandson Hudson. He was so looking forward to having a little hunting and fishing buddy. Brian was also looking forward to retirement in 2025 and relocating back to family property in Hawks in the coming months. Brian is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Ashley Preuss; future son-in-law, Robert Berry; his grandson, Hudson Berry; his mother, Katie (Mike) Fairbanks; his brothers, Todd (Christie) Preuss and Jason (Richelle) Preuss; a stepbrother, Troy (Nancy) Fairbanks; a stepsister, Tracy Fairbanks; his father-in-law, Arthur Rasche; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, Philip Preuss; grandparents, Vernon and Margaret Cicero; uncle, John Cicero; grandparents, Earl and Shirley Fairbanks; and mother-in-law, Ruth Rasche. Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, January 25, from 2-8 p.m. with prayers and a time of sharing memories at 7 p.m. Memorials may be given in Brian’s memory to St. John Lutheran School in Rogers City or to a charity of friend’s choice. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.