Cathy Jo Bonnard

Cathy Jo Bonnard, 66, of Onaway passed away peacefully at home Sunday, January 26, 2025. She was born in Rogers City August 25, 1958 to Stanley and Hazel (Richards) Bonnard.

She is survived by her significant other, Terry Godin; her mother, Hazel Bonnard; three sisters, Sherry (Bob) Beutler, Cindy (Bob Stevens) DeRosia and Penny (Mike Howell) Mason; two brothers, Joe (Jeannine) Bonnard and Bill (Jennifer) Bonnard; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.