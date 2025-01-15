Della Swan

Della Swan formerly of Rogers City passed away January 8, 2025 in Canton, Georgia. She would have celebrated her 90th birthday January 23. Della was predeceased by her parents Howard and Eleanor Swan; a son, Christopher; and two brothers. Della is survived by five sons, Daniel (Gloria), Timothy (Laurie), Tom, Bradley (Michelle) and Patrick (Kerry). oogle_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> oogle_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Della attended Rogers City High School, Alpena Community College and Gale institute in Minnesota.

She was employed by the railroad in Chicago, St. Joe Hospital in Tawas, Rogers City hospital, the American Cancer Society and Focus Hope in Tuscaloosa with positions as ward clerk, x-ray tech, district coordinator and project manager often procuring these jobs by starting as a volunteer. She was always passionate about what she did and her work reflected it. She could turn a simple job into a masterpiece. She was a great cook, loved to bake and was a gifted cake decorator. She will be remembered for her compassionate heart, her witty sense of humor and the joy she shared with everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.