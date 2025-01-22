Fred Ellenberger, 93, a lifelong resident of Onaway, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Medilodge of Rogers City after a short illness.

Fred was born to George and Vivian Ellenberger May 19, 1931. He married Vivian Peters September 1, 1951, in Onaway where they made their home on the farm and raised five children.

After a one-year stint working for Pontiac Motors, Fred and Vivian knew they didn’t want the city life. They moved back to Onaway and bought the small farm on M-211. Fred worked the dairy farm and other jobs to supplement their income.

A hard worker all his life, he worked in gravel quarries, did carpenter work, was a bus driver, a heavy equipment operator, and eventually retired from Presque Isle Electric and Gas in 1994.

Fred enjoyed fishing, but more than that he loved deer hunting. Fred hunted well into his 80s and loved telling deer stories that always ended in “BANG! And down he went.”

Fred was one of the original members of the Antique Tractor Club and Show. Always joining in on the tractor pulls on his beloved Farmall M, he acquired quite a stack of pulling medals during the shows.

When he was grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade, Fred refused to ride in a convertible and opted to drive through town on one of his restored Farmalls with family members following on theirs.

He was devoted to his family and worked hard to give them everything they needed. Though never rich in material things, Fred felt rich in the things that mattered.