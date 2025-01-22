Fred Ellenberger
Fred Ellenberger, 93, a lifelong resident of Onaway, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Medilodge of Rogers City after a short illness.
Fred was born to George and Vivian Ellenberger May 19, 1931. He married Vivian Peters September 1, 1951, in Onaway where they made their home on the farm and raised five children.
After a one-year stint working for Pontiac Motors, Fred and Vivian knew they didn’t want the city life. They moved back to Onaway and bought the small farm on M-211. Fred worked the dairy farm and other jobs to supplement their income.
A hard worker all his life, he worked in gravel quarries, did carpenter work, was a bus driver, a heavy equipment operator, and eventually retired from Presque Isle Electric and Gas in 1994.
Fred enjoyed fishing, but more than that he loved deer hunting. Fred hunted well into his 80s and loved telling deer stories that always ended in “BANG! And down he went.”
Fred was one of the original members of the Antique Tractor Club and Show. Always joining in on the tractor pulls on his beloved Farmall M, he acquired quite a stack of pulling medals during the shows.
When he was grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade, Fred refused to ride in a convertible and opted to drive through town on one of his restored Farmalls with family members following on theirs.
He was devoted to his family and worked hard to give them everything they needed. Though never rich in material things, Fred felt rich in the things that mattered.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; a son, Roger; a granddaughter, Raechel; twin brother, Ed; brothers, Sam and Larry; a sister, Ella Robers; and a sister-in-law, Bethyl Ellenberger.
Surviving Fred are a daughter, Konne; sons, Steve, Scott (Toni) and Fred (Hillary); a daughter-in-law, Marge; and a granddaughter, Marilynn, all of Onaway; sisters-in-law, Bev of Hemlock and Lola of Millersburg; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his loyal cat, Katie.
Fred’s family received friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, January 17, until the time of the funeral service that evening. The Rev. Josh Ferraiuolo officiated. A graveside service will take place in the spring at North Allis Township Cemetery.